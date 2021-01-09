TNB to assess losses after flood situations in Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor return to normal, says chairman

As at 8am today, 43,791 people are in temporary evacuation centres in Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Johor and Perak. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERANG, Jan 9 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will do a comprehensive assessment on losses it suffered once the floods that have hit Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor currently are over, said its chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

“We have experienced this before in 2014 when many TNB assets like substattions were damaged due to floods, so in the six years till now many things have been done to protect our assets.

“For example, locations of substations before were at lower levels but now on higher ground. So if floods occur even once, there are assets that will be safe,” he told reporters after handing over school uniform aid to students from around Padang Terap, here today.

Mahdzir, who is also Padang Terap MP, was asked about the losses suffered by TNB due to the current flood disaster in the peninsula.

Mahdzir said once the assessment was done, TNB will undertake all repair work as quickly as possible to ensure the affected areas regain electricity supply.

Explaining further, he said TNB had temporarily shut down substations in certain flood-hit areas to avoid safety issues that could endanger the lives of residents.

“If there is no electricity supply to temporary evacuation centres (PPS), TNB also provides mobile generator sets to solve the problem,” he said.

As at 8am today, 43,791 people are in PPS in Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Johor and Perak. — Bernama