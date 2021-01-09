Body of unidentified man found floating in Perak’s Sungai Kinta

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said they were notified of the discovery by the public at about 11.30am and that the body had been drifting from Kampung Pisang towards Tanjung Tualang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Jan 9 — The body of an unidentified man was found floating in Sungai Kinta in Tanjung Tualang, Batu Gajah yesterday morning.

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said they were notified of the discovery by the public at about 11.30am and that the body had been drifting from Kampung Pisang towards Tanjung Tualang.

He said on arrival at the location, rescuers of the Batu Gajah Fire and Rescue Station pulled the body out of the waters and the man was only wearing a black patterned shorts.

“The deceased is estimated to be in his 40s and there are traces of injuries on his legs, arms and head.

“Based on the condition of the body, the deceased had been in the river for less than 24 hours,” he said in a statement here, last night.

Ahmad Adnan said the results of the Covid-19 swab test on the victim would be known on Monday and a post-mortem would also be conducted on the same day at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

“Until the autopsy result is released, this case is classified as sudden death,” he said while urging the public who has a family member missing recently, to come forward to assist in the investigation. — Bernama