GSC shutters Cheras Leisure Mall, Berjaya Times Square outlets due to prolonged closure

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) said it is permanently closing its outlets in Cheras Leisure Mall and Berjaya Times Square due to the extended closure forced by government measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company posted on Twitter today a notice that the outlets had to be permanently closed due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that does not allow cinemas to operate.

“We regret to inform you that we have ceased operations in GSC Cheras Leisure Mall and GSC Berjaya Times Square. We’ve had a good long run for GSC Cheras Leisure Mall since 1995 and GSC Berjaya Times Square since 2005, but due to the current restrictions due to the CMCO, have had to shutter these cinemas permanently.

“With this, we would like to convey our sincerest thanks and gratitude to all movie-goers who have long supported GSC Cheras Leisure Mall and GSC Berjaya Times Square,” read the tweet.

The CMCO has been extended in the Klang Valley till January 14. No cinemas in a CMCO designated area can operate.

In early December, GSC Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee said she hoped the government would let all cinemas nationwide operate again soon.

She said the cinemas have not made a cent in the past six months and were struggling to stay afloat.

The only cinema close to Klang Valley that is currently open is GSC Alamanda Mall in Putrajaya. The CMCO ended in Putrajaya on December 6.

Earlier in October, the third largest cinema chain operator in Malaysia, MBO Cinemas, announced it would be shutting down for good.

The company reportedly was having financial liquidation following cash flow problems that stemmed from the Covid-19 pandemic.