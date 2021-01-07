Continuous rain causes flood at Royal Belum gateway in Gerik

IPOH, Jan 7 — The Royal Belum gateway area in Gerik has been flooded due to the overflow of water from the adjacent Tasik Banding, following continuous rain.

Gerik District Police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said checks found that the tyres of several vehicles belonging to visitors parked in the parking lot area had been partially inundated in water since 11.30am yesterday.

“However, the vehicles were not completely submerged, and no casualties were reported.

“The owners of the vehicles were not at the scene, and believed to be aboard the Tasik Banding Houseboat,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said Tenaga Nasional Berhad was currently monitoring and controlling the release of water from Tasik Banding to Sungai Perak through spillways to prevent floods.

He said the overflow and water-level in the area would depend on the weather conditions, however, the public was not affected so far.

Today, several posts on social media showed some vehicles parked in the area were inundated in water up to the calf-level. — Bernama