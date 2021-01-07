Anwar’s former aide and Sodomy 2.0 accuser Saiful Bukhari joins Bersatu

Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan speaks to reporters at the nomination centre in Port Dickson in this file picture taken on September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Former aide to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan annouced today he has officially joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as a member.

Taking to Facebook, Saiful said his membership application was approved yesterday after he decided to join Bersatu as his first political platform following two months of consideration.

“Alhamdulillah, my membership application was approved yesterday on January 6. I have chosen to become a member in Bentong, Pahang because my father’s hometown is in Janda Baik.

“After 12 years of involving myself in the political arena without any political party allegiance, I think it was time for me to select a political platform and become an official party member,” he said in a statement.

According to photos of the membership form uploaded on Facebook, Saiful had opted to join Bersatu as a lifetime member.

Saiful also said his participation in Bersatu was not for the purpose of one’s personal agenda, but to continue the struggle for religion, race and country.

“In my opinion, it is more preferable for me to work in groups than working solo. I can gain a lot of knowledge and experience as well as the opportunity to serve the community through party activities,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Bersatu for considering and approving his membership application, adding that he will remain steadfast in the party’s leadership and execute the party’s policies dutifully.

Saiful previously made his first attempt in the arena of politics without the support of any party back in September 2018 when challenged Anwar as an independent in the seven-cornered Port Dickson by-election.

As Anwar’s former aide, Saiful was the man at the centre of the sodomy charge against Anwar that sent the PKR leader to jail in 2015.