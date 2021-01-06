Newborn girl with Down syndrome found in oil palm plantation in Pahang

Bera district police chief DSP Mansor Samsudin said the baby was found at about 1.45pm by two anglers who were in the plantation to cast a fishing net in the flood-hit area. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Jan 6 — A newborn girl with Down syndrome was found abandoned in an oil palm plantation in Kemayan, Bera, about 175km from here, today.

Bera district police chief DSP Mansor Samsudin said the baby was found at about 1.45pm by two anglers who were in the plantation to cast a fishing net in the flood-hit area.

“The anglers claimed to have found a box with a baby girl wrapped in black batik cloth and having ant bite marks on her body.

“Based on a medical officer’s examination, the 2.12kg baby is believed to have been born between 5am and 7am today and was washed with dirty water before being abandoned,” he said when contacted here.

Mansor said the baby was sent to Kuala Pilah Hospital, Negri Sembilan and the case was referred to the Social Welfare Department. — Bernama