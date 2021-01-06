Masidi: No Sabah ministers exposed to DCM’s Covid-19 infection

Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan is currently receiving medical attention for COVID 19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. — Picture courtesy of Jeffrey Kitingan

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — No Sabah ministers will be required to test for Covid-19 or quarantine due to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan’s infection, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said today.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said that Kitingan’s case was believed to be isolated from other political leaders and they were not required to take swab tests for close contact.

“I think he went back to his constituency and I suspect he got it from someone back there. He did not meet any minister after that,” said Masidi.

State Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kitingan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is currently undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He took a Covid-19 swab test on Sunday that has since been confirmed to be positive, although it could not be determined where the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president might have contracted the virus.

Kitingan is the second known state leader to contract Covid-19 after Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who was hospitalised shortly after his appointment as chief minister in late September.