MACC chief says ‘reputable company’ might be involved in ‘meat cartel’ scandal

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is not ruling out the involvement of reputable companies in the smuggling of frozen meat into the country.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said a thorough investigation would be carried out to prove the involvement of certain parties in the recently exposed meat cartel case.

“If it already involves the cartel as alleged, we believe there must be a ‘tycoon’ or a reputable company involved in this matter. MACC will investigate and no one will be spared.

“However, the name of the company or tycoon believed to be involved cannot be revealed because the case is still under investigation.”

“Allegations that this has been going on for 40 years also need to be thoroughly investigated first,” he said in a talk show on a private television network last night.

“It is not fair to make assumptions and as such, the MACC will look at the data obtained to confirm the matter,” he said.

The media previously reported on the activities of a cartel involved in smuggling frozen meat from several countries before repackaging the meat using the halal logo for the local market.

The syndicate is also said to have offered bribes to some government employees, including senior officials of certain agencies as an inducement to pass inspections at the country’s entry points. — Bernama