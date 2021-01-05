Gerakan: Don’t even think about holding GE15 until 50pc Malaysians get Covid-19 jab

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau speaks to the press during a press conference at Bayan Baru Wet Market March 11, 2019. — Picture By Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai today called on all parties to stop pressing Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to hold the 15th general election (GE15) soon.

In a statement today, Lau said he was against having GE15 while the country remains in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, and suggested instead that the election is called after at least 50 per cent of Malaysians have been vaccinated against the virus.

“Political parties should strive to help the people, especially the bottom-40 economic group (B40), and the people who have lost their jobs find employment as soon as possible, instead of being stubborn to seize power,” he said in a statement today.

He also called on all Gerakan members to support the prime minister, who currently heads the Perikatan National government (PN) and the Bersatu party.

This comes after there was speculation today that Umno’s leadership is asking its members to resign from positions in the PN government to force GE15.

PN — a coalition between Umno, PAS and Bersatu — took power after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government last year. However, there has been a growing rift between the three parties.

During the voting for Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat last October, only 111 MPS out of 220 supported the move, indicating that PN has only a razor-thin majority.