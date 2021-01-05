Floods: Perak MB says RM2.2m allocation needed to fix Jalan Besar Chikus

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the authorities are waiting for the damage assessment to be done by the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage before repairing it completely this year. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TELUK INTAN, Jan 5 — An allocation totalling RM2.2 million is required to repair the stretch of Jalan Besar Chikus that connects Chikus and Jalan Attaduri heading to Teluk Intan that partially collapsed late last night due to flooding in Hilir Perak district since last Sunday.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the authorities are waiting for the damage assessment to be done by the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage before repairing it completely this year.

“Many things need to be considered from a technical aspect. We have asked the relevant parties to prioritise the repairs for this road as it is the main road used by residents to travel to and from Teluk Intan,” he said after a visit to the flood relief centre at Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan, Langkap here that housed 103 evacuees from 33 families today.

Meanwhile, touching on allegations that the Tanjung Malim bus station bridge connecting Tanjung Malim with Hulu Bernam, Selangor had suffered cracks, clams that went viral on social media, he said it was possibly a technical issue due to strong river currents.

“There’s a possibility that cracks occurred because of technical issues because strong currents can damage structures. Since this is the border, both states (Perak and Selangor) will consider the situation and of course, the JKR will take action if cracks did occur,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said 3,000 vehicles ply Jalan Besar Chikus daily, adding that the road connected residents of 60 nearby villages to Pekan Langkap besides shortening the travel time between Pekan Langkap and Teluk Intan.

“We are relying on the state government’s support to ensure that road repairs are conducted as soon as possible because this situation will have a negative impact on the socio-economy if it remains closed for a long duration,” he added. — Bernama