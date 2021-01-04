IGP: Oolice officers, personnel involved in graft will be dismissed

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador delivers his speech at the Police Air Force Team Training Base in Ipoh September 11, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Any officer and member of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) who protects criminals or receives bribes will be dismissed from the force, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said his team would not compromise with police personnel who acted in this manner as their actions deprived victims of the justice they deserve.

“I admit that such things do exist in the police force with some officers and members (of the police) accepting gifts from certain parties who are attempting to avoid being prosecuted for offences committed.

“There are officers and police personnel who have not reached even 10 years of service but have indulged in such bad activities,” he told Bernama in a special interview at Bukit Aman here.

Previously, police personnel would be subjected to disciplinary action if they were found to have committed such offences.

Abdul Hamid stressed that he wanted to remove such the negative stigma among his officers and personnel so that they would not be disparaged by society.

“As the IGP, I set an example of not liking to be treated with luxury and this can be seen when I visit the Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) and the District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“I do not ask for any gifts from my subordinates when I go down to IPK or IPD. My intention is for my work to be simplified and to meet with them.

“The most important thing is that I want to be briefed by them, not have a celebration at a big restaurant as this is wasteful, “he said.

Abdul Hamid said the purpose of his meeting with officers was to convey the message and policies of the PDRM. He hoped the PDRM would carry out its duties quickly and efficiently, and the most important element was its service to and to successfully reach out to the community.

Abdul Hamid said the effort to fight corruption has no end as there were still new cases.

“However, I will not give up and will continue to fight corruption so that the new generation entering the PDRM is not influenced nor should there be this mentality to accept corruption,” he said.

He also stressed to officers and police personnel to eliminate the culture of hanging out in entertainment centres after a raid operation as it is frowned upon by society.

“When officers and police personnel hang out in these entertainment centres, there will be conversations exchanged, exposing police techniques and tactics to the public.

“I want my officers and personnel to be disciplined because they are a symbol of the law. I ask them to restore their dignity as (representatives of the) police,” he added. — Bernama