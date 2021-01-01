Three zoos in Malaysia offer substantial discounts on entry tickets

Zoo Negara is offering a 40 per cent discount on the prices of adult and children’s tickets to over 16,000 tickets and purchases could be made through the Shopee platform. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 ― The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (Motac) through its agency Tourism Malaysia launched the “Leisure at the Zoo” Malaysian “Cuti Cuti” Stimulus Campaign with special discount offers for admissions from today until March 31.

Tourism Malaysia, in a statement today, said, the campaign, under the Tourism Recovery Plan through the Economic Stimulus Package (PRE), is a collaboration programme with the National Zoo, Melaka Zoo and Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (ZTNS).

"This programme is a government initiative to revitalise the country's economy through the involvement of tourism industry activists," according to a statement issued here, today.

Zoo Negara offered a 40 per cent discount on the prices of adult and children’s tickets to over 16,000 tickets and purchases could be made through the Shopee platform.

Melaka Zoo offered a 30 per cent discount on the prices of adult and children's tickets to over 20,000 first-time visitors with online purchases at www.zoomelaka.gov.my.

Meanwhile, more than 30,000 visitors visiting ZTNS would be enjoying a 30 per cent discount on the prices of adult and children's tickets.

Purchases could be made through the ticket counters at ZTNS and the tickets would only be valid for use on Monday to Friday. ― Bernama