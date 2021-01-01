Helicopter crash lands in Klang on New Year’s Day, both pilots hurt but alive

The aftermath of the crash in an open area along Jalan PKFZ in Klang. ― Picture courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The two pilots of a private helicopter pilot sustained minor injuries after they were forced to make an emergency landing in Klang, Selangor on the first day of 2021.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazman Khamis said both men were flying a two-seater Robinson R66 Turbine helicopter when they encountered problems and were forced to perform the emergency landing.

He said rescuers were notified of the incident along Jalan PKFZ, West Port Pulau Indah around 10am and arrived at the scene around 20 minutes later.

“A helicopter had performed an emergency landing and crashed into an open area. There was no fire.

“There were two victims involved in the incident; both are stable (after sustaining light injuries) and were treated on site by the West Port ambulance,” Norazman said in a brief statement this afternoon.

The pilot with an arm sling after sustaining injuries to his left arm during the incident. ― Picture courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

He said the 72-year-old pilot injured his right arm in the incident while the 52-year-old co-pilot sustained light injuries.

He added that both men were later taken to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

This is the second incident involving private helicopters in the last two months.

In November 2020, two men died after their helicopter collided with another chopper mid air, with one of the aircraft crashing into the undergrowth in Jalan Taman Melawati here while the other landed in a nearby school.

They were reported to be pilot Mohd Sabri Baharom, 56, and passenger Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohd Rawi, 41. Two others survived the collision.