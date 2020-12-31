Meat cartel: Give authorities space to investigate, says Takiyuddin

Minister in the Prime Minsiter’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said investigations by various agencies are currently ongoing, — Bernama

ALOR SETAR, Dec 31 — All parties should leave it to the authorities to investigate into the meat cartel issue which has sparked public concern of late.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said investigations by various agencies are ongoing and the government has had not received any report so far on the matter.

“It is learnt that the authorities such as the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) are currently investigating the matter.

“I’m sure the minister concerned will announce about it later,” he said when met by reporters after the the cheque presentation ceremony to welfare organisations in Kedah, here today.

Takiyuddin who is also the coordinating minister between the federal government and the Kedah state government assured that stern action will be taken against those involved in the case.

“At the moment, I cannot comment any further as we are waiting for the results of the investigation,” he said.

The media previously reported on the activities of a cartel involved in smuggling frozen meat from several countries before repackaging the meat using the halal logo for the local market. — Bernama