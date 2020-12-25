RON95, RON97 petrol and diesel prices up two sen

A RON95 fuel pump is pictured at a Shell petrol station in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The retail prices of RON95, RON97 petrol and diesel will go up by two sen per litre for one week period starting midnight tonight.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) for retail petroleum products, the new prices per litre are RM1.80 for RON95, RM2.10 for RON97 and RM1.98 for diesel.

The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people, it said. — Bernama