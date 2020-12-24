Former minister wants answers over ‘meat cartel’ scandal

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin urged the authorities to ensure those involved are appropriately punished. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Parti Amanah Negara’s deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has demanded the agriculture and food industries minister explain the recent discovery of a syndicate said to have been selling non-halal meat in Malaysia for decades.

Salahuddin, who was the agriculture and agro-based industry minister in the Pakatan Harapan administration, said this revelation should also be addressed by the Islamic affairs minister, as it involves potential corruption in the Islamic Development Department which handles halal certificates.

“The issue clearly raises questions about the agency’s integrity in developing the national halal industry,” Salahuddin said in a statement today.

In the current Perikatan Nasional government, Ronald Kiandee is the agriculture and food industries minister, while Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri is the minister in charge of Islamic affairs.

The Pulai MP also urged the authorities to ensure those involved are appropriately punished, and for the government to be more proactive in rooting out bribery and corruption in government agencies.

“At the same time, the government should also take seriously any food security issues by refining, monitoring and evaluating the guidelines for the importing of food to ensure that they are safe and according to standards.

“The Perikatan Nasional government dominated by Malay-Muslim parties should uphold the priority of looking after the welfare and interests of the Muslims

“Do not use Malays and Islam as mere rhetoric to deceive the public and garner votes come the elections,” he said.

The story first broke on Monday (December 21) when it was revealed that senior officers from at least four government agencies are believed to be working hand-in-glove with a cartel specialising in bringing non-certified meat, including kangaroo and horse, into Malaysia and passing it off as halal-certified products.

Unnamed sources were quoted by the New Straits Times as claiming these senior officers, entrusted with ensuring that halal standards are upheld, have instead received bribes and sexual services, in exchange for ensuring the cartel’s operations go undetected.

It is understood that the cartel has been in operation for more than 40 years, and is said to import meat from non-halal-certified slaughterhouses in countries such as Brazil, Bolivia, Canada, Colombia, Spain and Mexico.

The only countries that have been certified by the Malaysian authorities for the import of halal meat are Australia, Argentina, Brazil, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Japan, New Zealand and the United States, with imports handled by the Malaysia Islamic Development Department and Veterinary Services Department.

Similarly, the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department, Customs Department and port police are in charge of managing the supplies once they enter Malaysian ports, and it is believed officials from that agency are also implicated.