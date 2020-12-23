Covid-19 caused RM100b in tourism losses, says PM Muhyiddin

The country’s tourism sector has suffered an estimated RM100 billion in losses since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Malaysia. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the country’s tourism sector has suffered an estimated RM100 billion in losses since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Malaysia.

He said the government was aware of and concerned about the challenges faced by those in the tourism industry following the implementation of various stages of the movement control order since March.

“The National Tourism Policy (DPN) will assure continuity of the country’s tourism industry. Malaysia can revive its tourism industry by stimulating the domestic tourism sector while the country’s borders remain closed,” he said during the launch of National Tourism Policy 2020-2030 conducted online this morning.

He said the DPN 2020-2030, will focus on sustainable tourism and generating more tourism revenue.

