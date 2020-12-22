PM Muhyiddin visits flood victims in Kelantan

Prime Minister Tan Muhyiddin Yassin (in dark blue shirt) spent some time mingling with flood victims comprising 154 people from 59 families housed at the relief centre and presented aid in the form of food supply to them, December 22, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Dec 22 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited flood evacuees taking shelter at a temporary relief centre in Kelantan.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) helicopter ferrying the Prime Minister landed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi field, here at about 10 am from the Gong Kedak air base, Pasir Puteh.

On hand to welcome him were Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and his deputy Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah as well as Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat.

Muhyiddin was given a 20-minute briefing on the flood situation by Pasir Mas district officer Pasir Mas Nik Mohamed Noor Nik Ishak.

He then spent some time mingling with flood victims comprising 154 people from 59 families housed at the relief centre and presented aid in the form of food supply to them.

About an hour later, Muhyiddin left for Terengganu to visit flood victims at SK Bukit Mentok, Kemaman. ― Bernama