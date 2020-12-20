Collapsed bridge frame drifting near village worries residents of Kampung Pulau Pisang, Kelantan

Residents and fishermen in Kampung Pulau Pisang here are concerned for their safety after a bridge constructed in Kampung Laut, Tumpat collapsed into the river and drifted to their village. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA BARU, Dec 20 — About 500 residents and fishermen in Kampung Pulau Pisang here are concerned for their safety after a bridge constructed in Kampung Laut, Tumpat collapsed into the river and drifted to their village.

Mazlah Hussin, 54, said her family was shocked upon hearing a loud noise from Sungai Kelantan near her house two days ago.

“When we looked out the window, we saw an object similar to a vessel in the river. At first, I suspected that it was a sinking boat because we had a similar incident 10 years ago, but later realised it was actually a drifting bridge frame,” she told reporters here, today.

She said the residents claimed that the bridge, known as Jambatan Palekbang, had collapsed after it was hit by timber logs in the river and was swept away by strong current following the floods.

She added that some quarters had tried to install an anchor on the bridge frame and use a boat to pull it back to its original location, but to no avail.

“We are worried because the distance is not far from the houses on the riverside. If we don’t take any action, it may crash into over 10 boats parked on the river or drift away further to Kuala Besar and affect the nearby jetty,” she said.

Mazlah said the villagers hoped that the bridge frame could be returned to its original location to avoid unwanted incidents during the flood season. — Bernama