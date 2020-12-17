Jendela met this year’s targets, aggressive implementation in 2021, says minister

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the launch of Sabah Gateway in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah September 17, 2020. With him is Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan, which commenced three months ago in an effort to drive Malaysia towards better digital connectivity, has met the targets set for this year, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said this achievement was relayed at the Jendela steering committee meeting today and cited the availability of high-speed fixed line broadband connections that exceeded the set target as an example.

“The implementation of Jendela for the year 2021 will be implemented more aggressively to further improve the experience of broadband usage throughout the country in order to adapt new norms and propel the digital economy.

“Jendela’s first full quarterly report is being finalised and will be announced tomorrow (December 18),” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin said Jendela aspires to increase coverage and strengthen the country’s sustainable and inclusive connectivity infrastructure to 96.9 per cent of the population, besides strengthening telecommunications infrastructure as a solid foundation for the introduction of 5G technology to drive Malaysia’s digital economy.

Saifuddin said plans to build more new towers would be intensified to expand broadband network coverage and enhance user experience, especially in rural areas.

“The smooth process of building new towers depends a lot on state governments to expedite approval procedures and minimise bureaucracy.

“Therefore, the cooperation of all parties including government agencies and state governments is necessary so that rural communities do not have to wait too long, to the point of having to climb trees, fall off bridges, camp in the forest and so on to get better internet coverage,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia would continue to closely monitor Jendela’s development to ensure its aspirations are realised for the people’s well-being.

“I am confident that Jendela will be an important component in efforts to bring prosperity to the country and all levels of society,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in August, announced that the Jendela action plan, which is part of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), would lay the foundation for comprehensive and high-quality broadband coverage as well as prepare the country for the transition towards 5G technology. — Bernama