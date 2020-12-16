Sabah CM lauds Emergency for Bugaya to delay by-election, says saving lives priority

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks to reporters after an audience with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri, Kota Kinabalu September 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 16 — The Sabah government is fully supportive of the King’s decision to declare an Emergency in the Bugaya state constituency that will delay the January 16, 2021 by-election indefinitely.

Chief Minister Datuk Sri Hajiji Noor described the move as a wise decision considering the Covid-19 pandemic, which he says continues to be a threat to the people’s health in Sabah.

*We want to stop this Covid-19 spread, to flatten the curve and most importantly to save lives,” he said in a short statement today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier announced that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to an Emergency proclamation for Bugaya and the parliamentary constituency of Gerik in Perak due to continuing Covid-19 cases.

Muhyiddin said a new date for the by-elections will be determined later. They were originally scheduled to be held next month on the same day.

The by-elections were triggered by the deaths of Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman from Umno on November 16, and Bugaya assemblyman Manis Muka Mohd Darah from Parti Warisan Sabah a day later.

Another parliamentary by election, in Batu Sapi in Sabah’s east coast district of Sandakan is also delayed from its supposed date on December 5 through an emergency declaration.

Batu Sapi was vacated through the death of its incumbent MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong on October 2. He was Parti Warisan Sabah permanent chairman and the de facto federal law minister under the Pakatan Harapan Plus government.