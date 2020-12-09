EMCO in three localities in Bentong, Pahang tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Three localities in Bentong district, Pahang will come under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until December 23.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the areas involved Ria Apartment, Amber Court Apartment and a workers’ quarters in Kampung Semaut, following 55 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the sub-district.

“The majority of the cases were foreign workers in the localities and the risk evaluation of the Ministry of Health (MOH) found the three localities have high risk of spreading to more as the areas have a high density of occupants.

“The EMCO at the three localities would involve 4,351 residents,” he told a media conference on the development of Recovery movement control order (RMCO) today.

In Sabah, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at Taman Telipok Ria, Tuaran, would be extended by 14 days from December 11 to 24 on the advice and risk evaluation of MOH.

The localities recorded 493 cumulative positive cases from 8,186 screenings while MOH confirmed a balance of 1,386 screening samples are still waiting for results, he said.

Ismail Sabri said in Kedah, EMCO at Sungai Seluang sub-district in Kulim was also extended from December 11 to December 24 involving Taman Bayam, Taman Bayam Indah, Taman Kangkong 1 and 2, Taman Halia, Taman Cekur Manis, Taman Kobis and Taman Seri Limau.

However, Taman Sawi was excluded from further EMCO as there were no positive cases recorded from the housing estate, but it is under conditional movement control order (CMCO) for Kulim district effective until December 20, he said.

Ismail Sabri also announced the lifting of CMCO in Teja sub-district in Kampar district, Perak on December 10 after 41 cases were detected in the Rumah Pengasih institution and there were no cases detected in the community so far.

Meanwhile, he said targeted screenings and mass screening would be carried out at Central Spectrum (Sector A), Pulau Indah, Klang tomorrow (December 10) involving 45 companies and 102 premises with 1,200 residents in the locality, the majority of whom are foreigners.

In this regard, he announced that 254 individuals were arrested and issued compounds for various violations of the standard operating procedure (SOP), among them for not wearing face mask, failure to provide customer entry recording facility, and failure to observe physical distancing.

On Op Benteng, he said 28 illegal immigrants were detained yesterday while a boat and three vehicles were seized in operations held nationwide. — Bernama