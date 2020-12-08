Muhyiddin: Government has set aside RM6.8m for eKasih system upgrade

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the government is planning to upgrade the eKasih system to boost the collection of accurate information to better assist the disadvantaged. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The government is planning to upgrade the eKasih system to boost the collection of accurate information to better assist the disadvantaged, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

He said the old system, which has been in place since 2007, was outdated and urgently needed to be updated.

“I’m aware this old system is not very efficient. Hence, by using the latest technology, we hope to upgrade the system, and this newly upgraded system will still be called eKasih.

“I hope by doing that we can get a better and more accurate system to collect all the necessary data and help those who are in dire need of aid.

“A total of RM6.8 million has been allocated for this upgrade,” said Muhyiddin during Question Time in Parliament today.

The eKasih system, or National Poverty Data Bank System, is a national-level database system developed to support the planning, implementing and monitoring the country’s poverty eradication programmes.

During today’s Parliament session, Muhyiddin was asked about the government's initiatives to help the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic by caretaker Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Muhyiddin said that not only will the system be upgraded and millions used for it, he also said that a Cabinet committee will ensure that aid goes to those who really need it.