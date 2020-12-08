Flood situation remains unchanged in Kelantan, Terengganu

Zakaria Ismail, 71 carries his pet cats that were trapped in his house after heavy rain continued in Kampung Nyatoh, Penarik in Terengganu December 4, 2020. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― The flood situation in the east coast of the peninsula remains unchanged this morning with no additional flood evacuees sent to temporary relief centres (PPS).

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims placed at the PPS in Pasir Mas remains at 37 as at 8am.

Pasir Mas District Social Welfare Department officer Azizan Aziz said all victims from eight families including two infants, were still at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tok Deh.

“Their houses are still inundated in ‘banjir termenung’ (stagnant flood) as they are located in low-lying areas.

“Yesterday the floodwaters have begun to recede and if the situation improves, some of them may be allowed to go home this evening,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue Station chief Imran Ismail said as at 8am, the Sungai Golok water level in Rantau Panjang recorded a reading of 7.89 metres (m), exceeding the 7m alert level with a downward trend from 8.53m (8m warning level) yesterday evening.

In Terengganu, State Disaster Management Committee secretariat head, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said nine people from four families are at the only PPS in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Merchang, Marang as at 8am today.

“The stagnant flood at their residence have not subsided. They might have to stay longer at the PPS as it rained heavily in Terengganu this morning,” he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm and heavy rain warning in six districts, namely, Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun which is expected to last until 9am today. ― Bernama