Cashless is best, PLUS tells highway users after govt lifts interstate travel ban

PLUS' 572 highway safety officials would be patrolling the 1,130km stretch of North-South Expressway during the year-end holidays. — Picture courtesy of PLUS Malaysia Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) encouraged road users to opt for contactless payments now that interstate travel is allowed again.

Its managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said travellers can install the Plus smartphone app, saying it is useful not only to plan, track, and calculate the toll costs along the journey but allows them to also pre-book meals at the highway rest stops.

He also reminded travellers to top up their Touch ’n’ Go cards at the more than 11,000 reload facilities available nationwide before beginning their journey to avoid inconveniences at toll booths.

Anticipating a rush during the year-end holidays, Azman said the company’s 572 highway safety officials would be patrolling the 1,130km stretch of North-South Expressway.

“Plus and its on-ground highway frontliners will take care of you and your loved ones every step of the way,” he said in a statement.

He said the company only hopes travellers will continue to abide by the Covid-19 regulations, including wearing face masks, physical distancing, using hand sanitisers, check their temperatures and using the MySejahtera smartphone app for registration before entering the highway rest-stops, including the restaurants and lay-by areas.

Interstate travel throughout the peninsula, which was halted during the four-week conditional movement control order (CMCO), will be allowed again starting tomorrow.

Prior police permission will no longer be required, barring those moving from localities still under an enhanced movement control order.

However, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur remain under the CMCO until December 20 while Putrajaya is under RMCO until December 31.