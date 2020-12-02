Jakoa denies receiving report on alleged paedophilia case at Orang Asli village in N. Sembilan

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — The Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) has not received any report regarding the alleged paedophilia case in a village in Negri Sembilan by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Rural Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the NGO did not provide evidence of police reports and authentic data on the alleged paedophilia case in the area.

According to him, the NGO is said to have received information on the case while conducting a programme in the village on July 29, last year.

Investigations by JAKOA officers two weeks ago, found no report was made by the villagers when the ‘Jiwa Murni dan Kesejahteraan Komuniti’ programme organised by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) was held in Negri Sembilan last year, he said.

He said this in a statement today when commenting on a press report that there was a case of paedophilia among the Orang Asli community in a village in Negri Sembilan.

Commenting further, he said the district JAKOA officer had also obtained confirmation from the Batin, the chairman of the Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKOA) and the villagers and found that no report had been made regarding a case of paedophilia as alleged.

Abdul Rahman said JAKOA took the allegations seriously and was ready to cooperate with any government agencies, NGOs and individuals in an effort to raise awareness among the Orang Asli community on the issue of paedophilia. — Bernama