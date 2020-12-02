Clinic in Cheras offers Covid-19 tests for just RM60

Laurent Bleu Medical Clinic’s CEO Natasha Ng said the aim is to provide affordable Covid-19 testing for everyone, especially the 1.7 million foreign workers in the country. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — A medical clinic here is offering the Covid-19 antigen rapid tests for just RM60 as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Laurent Bleu Medical Clinic’s CEO Natasha Ng said the aim is to provide affordable Covid-19 testing for everyone, especially the 1.7 million foreign workers in the country.

“Ideally, our effort is to make this screening accessible to all and essentially flatten the curve,” Ng said.

The antigen rapid test kits cost between RM120 to RM180 at most private healthcare facilities.

Socso (Social Security Organisation) subsidises RM60 for each test so employers who do the test at Laurent Bleu will be able to claim 100 per cent for Socso-covered employees.

Ng said employers who are trying to comply with the government’s mandate of compulsory screening for foreign workers or those who want to get themselves screened but are unable to do so at government healthcare facilities can go to Laurent Bleu.

She explained that the process from registering, swabbing, to obtaining the results would take approximately 30 minutes for one person.

Laurent Bleu, a subsidiary of UCSI Group, will be offering the service at CMC Centre in Taman Connaught, Cheras from 9am to 9pm daily.

For more information, WhatsApp +60 10-528 6368 (WhatsApp) or email [email protected].