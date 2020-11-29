EMCO at Kg Numbak, Telipok settlement in Kota Kinabalu extended to Dec 13

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob updating the latest development on the movement control order (MCO) during a press conference at the Defence Ministry in Kuala Lumpur, November 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) scheduled to end today in Kampung Numbak and the Telipok settlement in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, has been extended to December 13.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the matter was decided after risk assessments were conducted by the Health Ministry (MOH) in the two areas.

“As of November 27, MOH confirmed there are still 109 active cases in Kampung Numbak while the Telipok Settlement has 136 active cases.

In addition to the high number of active cases, several more residents in these two localities are required to undergo screening,” he said in a statement related to the MCO and recovery MCO (RMCO) today.

The EMCO was enforced in the two areas beginning from November 16. — Bernama