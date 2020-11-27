DBKL: Assessment tax objection hearing to go online

In a statement, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced that the session would involve parties who have submitted objections in writing before November 22. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Assessment Tax Objection Hearing Session for the revised terms on April 1 and July 1 2020 will be held online on December 1, 2 and 3.

In a statement, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced that the session would involve parties who have submitted objections in writing before November 22.

“DBKL has decided that the Assessment Tax Objection Hearing Session will be conducted online in accordance with the directives of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which was extended to December 6.

“All eligible objecting parties will be given the opportunity for their objections to be heard and the notification of time and the link will be notified through the Notice of Objection Hearing,” according to a statement, today.

DBKL is implementing a valuation on the annual assessment tax on private property involved in the revised valuation list which will come into force on April 1, July 1 and October 1 this year and January 1, 2021.

This process refers to the provisions of Section 144 of Act 171 in which parties aggrieved by the revised valuation based on any of the grounds stated in Section 142 of the same Act may object in writing to the local authority not less than 10 days before stipulated date in the notice and shall be given an opportunity to be heard in person or through an authorised agent.

According to DBKL, eligible applicant who has not received the notification of time and the link should call 03-26171000 or 03-26171038 for a review by stating the property information or property file number.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, DBKL today demolished two stalls built without approval at Pasar Pagi D’Rejang, Setapak. — Bernama