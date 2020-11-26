Johor MB promises food baskets to Malaysian workers stranded in Singapore

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad speaks in the state legislative assembly today. — Picture by Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 26 — The Johor government will soon send food baskets to Malaysian workers who are stuck in Singapore and unable to return, Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad announced today.

He said the food aid to the affected Malaysians will continue as long as they are stranded in the republic.

“We will work with the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore and the Malaysia-Singapore Association to distribute the food baskets to Malaysians who are stranded in Singapore,” he said in his Johor Budget 2021 speech at the state assembly in Kota Iskandar here.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said last Tuesday that the federal government would take immediate measures to assist Malaysian workers stranded in Singapore due to the closed borders.

Singapore has tightened entry from Malaysia following a resurgence in Covid-19 infections here in the last few weeks.

Hishammuddin said Malaysia has not barred any of its citizens from returning home from abroad.