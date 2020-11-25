Deputy IGP: Mior Faridalathrash’s experience can transform Perak police contingent

Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid has been appointed as the new Perak police chief effective today. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 25 ― The experience gained by Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid who has been appointed as the new Perak police chief effective today can drive the state police contingent forward, ensuring that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) remains a respected and powerful force.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said along with his newly appointed deputy Datuk Mazlan Santarai, Mior Faridalathrash’s service in the force, by virtue of holding various positions, would definitely able to transform the Perak police contingent.

“I also hope our media friends will cooperate with him (Mior Faridalathrash) so that communication between PDRM and the public can be conveyed properly to avoid misunderstandings,” he said after witnessing the handover of duty ceremony at the State Police Contingent Senior Police Officers' Mess here today.

Mazlan had assumed the post of acting state police chief prior to Mior Faridalathrash’s appointment.

Mior Faridalathrash, 58, from Kuala Kangsar, joined PDRM in December 1982 and held the post of Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (Investigation/ Legal) before being appointed as Perak police chief.

Meanwhile, Mior Faridalathrash in his speech said he would formulate the direction and strategies needed to ensure that the Perak contingent not only maintains its success record but even do better.

He added issues related to the image and negative perception of the community towards the police force were not new, and needed to be addressed so that the good name of PDRM was not further affected.

“Only a handful of us are engaged in immoral activities such as corruption, drug abuse and extortion. So, if the matter is not addressed, then it is capable of destroying the reputation of the police force as a whole,” he said. ― Bernama