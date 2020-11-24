Sabah records more than 800 covid-19 patient recoveries today, says Masidi

The Petaling District Health Clinic staff conducting Covid-19 swab tests at Pelangi Apartments October 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 24 — The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) today recorded 833 Covid-19 patient recoveries from hospitals today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi who is also the state government spokesman on Covid-19 said this brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 patients who recovered and have been discharged from hospitals in Sabah to 19,721.

He said from 2,266 patients are still being treated, 671 are in hospitals and 1,595 more are in Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) with 34.45 per cent of 6,576 beds in hospitals and PKRC occupied today.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is 79 with 18 on ventilator,” he said in a statement here today.

Masidi said 96 cases or 41.38 per cent of the 232 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah today are from Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Beluran and Kota Belud has been identified as the source of close contact while the remaining 136 cases were from other categories.

He also advised the people in Sabah to quickly undergo screening if they have close contact with the individual who was confirmed Covid-19 positive.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the state government has distributed 224,251 food baskets to target groups throughout Sabah to date. — Bernama