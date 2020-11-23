Police to tighten enforcement of CMCO SOP compliance in Beluran, Sabah

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock in Batu Maung, Penang November 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BELURAN, Nov 23 — Police with tighten enforcement of compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the conditional movement control order in Beluran, which has become an orange zone following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the district.

Beluran district police chief, Supt Kasim Muda said they had formed a monitoring committee together with the District Health Office for three zones in the district, namely Beluran, Telupid and Paitan to ensure the public’s high-level adherence to the SOP.

“The duties are carried out daily to protect the safety and well-being of the community by curbing the spread of Covid-19 with the operation focused on areas comprising Nangoh, Pekan Botition, Kampung Batangon Laut and Paitan.

“However, other areas will not escape monitoring and those who fail to comply with the SOP will be detained or issued with compounds with no compromise,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Kasim also said that during enforcement of the CMCO throughout Sabah since October 13, 49 compounds were issued in Beluran for failing to comply with the SOP.

Beluran changed from yellow to orange zone since last Saturday (November 21), with 26 active cases recorded until yesterday. — Bernama