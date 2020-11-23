Johor State Health Dept: Pink wristband in viral picture belongs to health personnel

JKNJ director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu said the investigation found that the health employee had undergone Covid-19 test to go to Sabah and was indirectly attached with the surveillance wristband. — Picture by Hari Anggara. JOHOR BARU, Nov 23 — The Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) confirms that the pink wristband found near a shop in Desaru Utama as seen in a photo which went viral in the last two days, belonged to staff of Kota Tinggi Health Office (PKDKT).

JKNJ director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu said the investigation found that the health employee had undergone Covid-19 test to go to Sabah and was indirectly attached with the surveillance wristband.

“Wearing the wristband just for Covid-19 test is unnecessary. The PKDKT confirmed that the wristband did not belong to a Person Under Surveillance (PUS) and no action was taken,” he said in a statement today.

He added the police have been informed on the matter and the PKDKT was constantly monitoring all PUS in the state.

Aman said the PKDKT also conducted “Ops Home Surveillance” in Tenggara, Kota Tinggi and Pengerang zones in collaboration with the police to look out for those who are not wearing the wristband during quarantine from November 19 until December 2.

“The monitoring found that all PUS adhered to the quarantine order and are still wearing their wristband,” he said. — Bernama