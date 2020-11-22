West Java governor invites Malaysian companies to participate in Rebana Metropolitan project

BANDUNG, Nov 22 — West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil is inviting Malaysian companies to participate in the Rebana Metropolitan project, which will be a new industrial and economic growth area in the province of 50 million people.

Launched by Ridwan on Nov 18, the Rebana Metropolitan Project is a new industrial area in the West Java Province, Indonesia, covering seven districts, namely Kabupaten Sumedang, Majalengka, Cirebon, Subang, Indramayu, Kuningan, and Kota Cirebon.

Spanning 43,913 hectares, the project, which involves an allocation of Rp350 trillion from the West Java Provincial Government, entails the construction of the West Java International Airport in Kertajati Majalengka, Patimban International Port in Subang, and Cisumdawu Highway (connecting Cileunyi-Sumedang- Dawuan) in the province.

“So far, the project has attracted investors from Taiwan, Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and I sincerely hope that investors from Malaysia will take part in the project which will create more than four million jobs,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of his meeting with Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar here today.

The meeting discussed the potential investments in the project and socio-economic cooperation between Malaysia and the West Java Province.

Ridwan said he himself was ready to give a briefing through a webinar to Malaysian companies interested in participating in the project.

The meeting was also attended by Malaysia-Indonesia Friendship Alliance vice-president Febrian Amanda, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) Trade Commissioner in Indonesia Har Man Ahmad, and Director of Tourism Malaysia in Indonesia Roslan Othman. — Bernama