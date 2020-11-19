PMO: Cabinet committee on anti-corruption agrees to establish code of duties and functions of pol-secs

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement the move to enhance the integrity of political secretaries was among the important things achieved in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin via video conferencing. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) today in principle agreed to the establishment of the Code of Duties and Functions of Political Secretaries (Polsecs) as recommended by the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC).

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement the move to enhance the integrity of political secretaries was among the important things achieved in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin via video conferencing.

The statement said the code of duties and functions was in line with the objectives of the appointment of political secretaries to help manage matters related to political affairs only.

“Therefore, to complete the enhancement of integrity in the support process, the Prime Minister’s directive on the Code of Duties and Functions of PolSecs can complement the previous directives issued specifically for government officials,” added the statement.

A total of seven meeting papers were discussed at the JKKMAR focusing on initiatives to improve governance and integrity in the fight against corruption as outlined in the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023 (NACP).

The meeting also in principle agreed with the recommendation of the Customs Department to implement the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme at the national-level which aims to increase compliance with industry, security and trade facilities at the border involving import and export matters.

To strengthen the disciplinary process in the civil service, the meeting also agreed for discussions to be held between the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) and the Attorney General’s Chambers to enable reports by the MACC and Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) to be used as evidence in disciplinary proceedings.

“This aims to increase the effectiveness of disciplinary action taken by the departments,” according to the statement.

The meeting also in principle agreed for the GIACC, together with senior ministers, KSN, the Attorney General’s Chambers and the MACC to refine the guidelines for issuing letters of support by members of the administration as a measure to strengthen the integrity and governance of members of the administration.

Also agreed upon were two recommendations from the Public Works Department (JKR) to improve the tender evaluation procedures and methods by improving the integrity of information in ensuring the effectiveness of tender evaluation.

They were to establish cooperation between JKR and the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) to use the information available in the agency’s database for the purposes of tender evaluation and enforce the bid bond conditions for certain government tenders.

The meeting also in principle agreed for a comprehensive study to be done on the establishment of new legislation on Deferred Prosecution Agreement by the Attorney General’s Chambers and MACC with regard to the provisions of Corporate Liability.

“This study is to look at the mechanisms and benchmarks of a commercial organisation that has been charged under Section 17A (4) of the MACC Act,” according to the statement.

Today’s meeting also noted the efforts to increase awareness on governance, integrity and anti-corruption via promotions and media publicity in line with the new norm. — Bernama