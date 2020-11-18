MB: Terengganu requests for early end to CMCO

Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar speaks during the annual PAS Muktamar in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 18 — The Terengganu state government has requested that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) enforced in the state be ended earlier than originally scheduled on December 6.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said since the CMCO was enforced on November 9, the state administration had cooperated with all related government agencies and departments to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 was under control.

He said the state government, along with the state health department, the Royal Malaysian Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and other departments worked hard to gather the latest information so that the CMCO in Terengganu could be ended sooner.

“With the latest data, I have met Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday (November 15) and presented the facts related to the control of Covid-19 in Terengganu and requested that the CMCO in Terengganu be ended ahead of schedule.

“I also thanked the prime minister who was considerate enough to consider the request and would bring it up at a meeting in Putrajaya,” he said in a statement today.

He added that he once again highlighted the current Covid-19 situation in Terengganu today and the reasons why the CMCO should be ended ahead of schedule in an online meeting chaired by the prime minister at his office.

“I also would like to thank my friends in the Terengganu Umno leadership who met with Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to voice the same matter.

“This is an example of the type of cooperation that should continue for the common good. We have to continue our efforts and pray that a decision about this request will be made in a matter of days,” he said. — Bernama