Marine police detain man violating CMCO at Sg Madai, Kunak

KUNAK, Nov 18 — The Marine Police Force (PPM) have detained a local man at Sungai Madai here, yesterday, for violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Lahad Datu PPM operation commanding officer Supt Gan Ping Sin said the 51-year-old was arrested at 10pm while transporting 24 Selangan Batu logs by boat.

“Based on information received, our team on patrol detained and inspected the boat operating at odd hours,” he said in a statement here, today.

Prior to this, the National Security Council (MKN) has set standard operating procedures (SOP) for activities at sea among them allowing the movement of small boats from islands in Sabah into the mainland, including boats at the coastal areas, only for buying food and basic necessities from 6am to 2pm.

While fishing boats in Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) waters, which are registered with the state Fisheries Department, are allowed to conduct their activities from 6am to 6pm, subjected to the permit issued by the district police head.

Gan said the seizures, worth RM26,000, were brought to Kunak PPM’s base, to be handed over to the Forestry Department for further action.

He added that members of maritime community are urged to provide information through WhatsApp at 013-263 1197 or contact the operations room at 013-980 8084 on matters relating to local security. — Bernama