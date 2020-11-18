Dewan Rakyat Speaker informs Election Commission of Gerik seat vacancy after incumbent dies

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun says the Election Commission has been formally notified of the vacancy in the Gerik parliamentary seat and the need to hold a by-election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 ― The Election Commission (EC) has been formally notified of the vacancy in the Gerik parliamentary seat and the need to hold a by-election, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said today.

The seat in Perak was vacated following the death of its MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman, 63, two days ago.

“Therefore, in line with Clause 1, Article 54 of the Federal Constitution, the Election Commission has to fill the contingency vacancy of the P.054 Gerik parliamentary seat, within 60 days from the EC’s confirmation of the vacancy,” Azhar said in a statement and expressed Parliament’s condolences to Hasbullah’s family.

Hasbullah died in Raub, Pahang from heart complications, Temenggor assemblyman Salbiah Mohamed told national news agency Bernama last Monday.

Hasbullah became the MP for Gerik in 2013 and was re-elected in the 14th general election two years ago.

Prior to becoming Gerik MP, Hasbullah was a two-term assemblyman for Temenggor between 2004 and 2013.

He was once political secretary to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when the latter was still deputy to Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Last May, Hasbullah was made the chairman of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB).