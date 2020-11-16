MB: Pahang channels RM20.27m aid to those affected by Covid-19

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the government has spent RM20.27 million to help ease the burden of the people in the state who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic since the beginning of this year. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 16 — The Pahang government has spent RM20.27 million including RM16.081 million in cash specifically to help ease the burden of the people in the state who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic since the beginning of this year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the assistance was made through 22 initiatives carried out through five different phases, including the provision of cash assistance to 17,935 traders, hawkers and taxi drivers amounting to RM3.58 million.

In addition, cash assistance amounting to RM1.8 million was channelled to the tourism industry players, micro-e-hailing entrepreneurs, military veterans, former policemen, 505 Territorial Army Regiment volunteers and fishermen without permits.

“This amount also includes an allocation of RM4.7 million to frontline personnel in Pahang in the task of dealing with this epidemic apart from the provision of a special incentive of RM500 per person to 98 hospital and clinic staff in Pahang assigned to Sabah,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said this while presenting the 2021 Budget themed ‘State Prosperity, Common Benefits’ (Kemakmuran Negeri, Manfaat Bersama) at the Pahang State Assembly (DUN) sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang, here, today.

In addition, Wan Rosdy said RM4.744 million had been spent on providing RM150 cash and food items worth RM50 to 23,720 recipients including through community leaders and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Meanwhile, RM100 and RM50 in necessities were given to 3,975 Orang Asli involving of RM596,000 apart from RM200 cash assistance to 3,060 students stranded due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO)

He also said the commitment of 4,589 Pahang civil servants who voluntarily cut their salaries for six months starting last April, to be donated to the Pahang Covid-19 Fund, managed to raise RM573,000.

At the presentation, Wan Rosdy informed that as of last Friday (November 13), Pahang managed to collect revenue of RM730.26 million compared to the set target of RM744 million which is an achievement of 98.15 per cent, while state government expenditure was RM560.78 million.

“Based on the current revenue collection rate, I am confident that we will be able to achieve revenue collection above 100 per cent by the end of this year. This is a very commendable achievement and can dispel the claims of some parties that our financial position is not strong,” he said.

The state government also, according to Wan Rosdy, had a deposit investment in financial institutions worth RM250 million by 2020 thus making it the highest amount in history.

Apart from that, Wan Rosdy also admitted that the Covid-19 epidemic has affected the progress of the construction of the Sultan Ahmad Shah Administrative Centre (PPSAS), here, with the actual progress as of last October at 53.5 per cent.

However, he was optimistic that the construction of PPSAS, which was previously reported to be worth RM415.52 million, could be completed next year to provide more effective services to customers and a more conducive work environment.

Touching on water supply services, Wan Rosdy said water supply in rural areas had reached 98 per cent and 100 per cent in urban areas, with an allocation of RM57.3 million allocated next year for water supply.

In addition, the construction project of a water treatment plant and a water tank in Kuantan is expected to be started next year to meet the water supply needs in the Gebeng Industrial Area with an estimated cost of RM619 million.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama