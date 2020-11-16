EMCO: 32 residents who 'fled' Medan 88 return to get tested for Covid-19

A woman walks past barbed wire fencing amid the enhanced movement control order in Medan 88, Salak Tinggi November 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 16 — Thirty-two residents of Medan 88 in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Sepang who chose not to return home after the declaration of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the area have turned themselves in for Covid-19 screening.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said 13 of the residents surrendered on Thursday, 11 on Friday, three on Saturday and five yesterday.

The 24 male and eight female residents who returned comprised 13 Malaysians, nine Indonesians, seven Thais and one citizen each from Myanmar, India and Nepal, he said in a statement today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said since the imposition of the EMCO in the area, 324 residents of Medan 88 had undergone Covid-19 swab tests, with four being found positive.

Media reports had said some 400 residents of Medan 88 decided not to return home after learning that the area had been placed under the EMCO from Nov 12 to 25. — Bernama