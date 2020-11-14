Dr Noor Hisham: MOH monitoring lab for RT-PCR test in Sabah

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had made a working visit to Sabah along with his deputy. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The preparedness of Kota Kinabalu health laboratory is being monitored to raise the facility’s capacity to conduct 2,500 RT-PCR tests daily, said Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham.

He said this included his working visit apart from efforts of the Health Ministry (MOH) to engage with heads of departments and medical specialists as well as public health sessions via video conferencing to discuss the latest health development in the state.

“I was in Sabah at the end of October. I also managed to hold an engagement session with laboratory and health staff to listen for myself all the latest issues and challenges.

“My deputy, Datuk Dr Chong Chee Keong also went to the ground himself to look into the latest health services,” he said via his Facebook posting today.

Dr Noor Hisham said his deputy is still undergoing the 14-day quarantine upon returning from Sabah.

It was reported that Sabah recorded 556 Asean-19 positive cases yesterday. — Bernama