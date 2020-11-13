Foreigner claims trial to raping 15-year-old girl in KL

Mohammad Hassan Mohammad Rafik was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which provides for up to 20 years’ jail and whipping, upon conviction. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A Rohingya man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court in Ampang today to raping a 15-year-old girl last month.

Mohammad Hassan Mohammad Rafik, 24, was charged with raping the girl, whom he knew, at a house in Ampang at 10pm on October 30.

The security guard was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which provides for up to 20 years’ jail and whipping, upon conviction.

Judge Suzana Hussin set December 28 for mention and did not set bail.

The prosecution was represented by DPP Irna Julieza Maaras while Mohammad Hassan was represented by counsel T. Harpal Singh.

Yesterday, Mohammad Hassan’s compatriots Mohammed Karim Mohammad, 20, and a 17-year-old teenager claimed trial to a similar charge involving the same victim in Pandan Indah in September, August and October. — Bernama