RM1m allocated for Kampung Baru development under Budget 2021, says FT minister

A general view of the Petronas Twin Towers from Kampung Baru. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Kampung Baru Redevelopment Programme will be continued and an initial allocation of RM1,000,100 will be for upgrading of infrastructure in the area, including provision of a field and recreational centre in Kampung Pindah here.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said under the 2021 Development Allocation, over RM418.9 million would be utilised for the on-going River of Life (RoL), non-river sewerage and river maintenance projects.

He said these projects which focused on efforts to upgrade drainage and sewerage systems in Kuala Lumpur was specifically implemented to transform the river water quality to class two as well as to beautify the riverside areas.

"The river beautification and development initiatives will be able to increase the value of properties in the area as well as create business opportunities for those who wish to operate food kiosks and cafes along the riversides of the Klang and Gombak Rivers," he said in a statement today in referring to Budget 2021 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat last Friday.

"The Ministry is grateful that the Federal government has given an allocation of over RM956.8 million in 2021. This shows the Federal government is highly committed to providing quality and comprehensive infrastructure to the people, taking into account the current challenges and future needs," he added.

Annuar said over RM38.2 million was allocated for RoL project maintenance operating expenses for river beautification and cleaning works, Kampong Bharu Development Corporation operations and the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office.

He said the budget allocation would also be channeled to road and bridge development and repairs in Kuala Lumpur, as well as for additional public facilities in Putrajaya and Labuan.

Apart from development, he said over RM148.9 million would be used for community activities including motivational, educational, Covid-19 and dengue awareness, healthy lifestyle, gotong-royong programmes as well as to provide welfare assistance to the poor in the three territories. — Bernama