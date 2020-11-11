Minister: Govt ready to negotiate ‘win-win solution’ for Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 project

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, said the decision to negotiate a 'win-win solution' with the former tender companies was made during last week’s Cabinet meeting. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The government is ready to negotiate a “win-win solution” with the former tender companies involved in the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KDVT2) project.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, the decision was made during last week’s Cabinet meeting.

“On this matter, not only this civil case but for any civil case faced by the government, it is the government’s practice to always be open to negotiating an amicable out-of-court settlement.

“Similarly, in this case, the Cabinet last Friday said that the companies and the Transport Ministry should try and reach an agreement for a win-win solution,” Takiyuddin told the Dewan Rakyat today during Question Time.

A suit has been filed in court by Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd (DMIA) and its partner Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) (DMIA-LTAT) against the government over the termination of the contract.

