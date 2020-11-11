MB: Selangor recorded RM11.7b of investments as of Sept 2020

Amirudin, during this morning’s Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting, of RM11.7 billion from local and foreign investors poured into the state of Selangor from January to September this year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — A total of RM11.7 billion from local and foreign investors poured into the state of Selangor from January to September this year, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin, during this morning’s Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting, explained the amount represents investments in both the manufacturing and services sector, the latter being the state’s main source of income.

This came after the Sungai Tua assemblyman, when responding during Oral Question Time, in his official response had revealed that Selangor registered RM3.39 billion worth of investments between January and June 2020.

He added that this only represents figures from the 122 manufacturing projects approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), RM1.5 billion or 46.05 per cent of which came from foreign investors.

“That is the figure for manufacturing, but about 60 per cent or the main industries within Selangor is the services industry.

“And if we combined the investments from both (industries), the value of investments in Selangor up to September 2020 is more than RM11 billion and is ranked only second to Sabah in terms of total value of investments in all sectors.

“The official answer is RM3.39 billion of investments in the manufacturing sector, but if we add the service sector and it comes to around RM11.7 billion,” he told the assembly this morning.

Amirudin said besides the manufacturing and services sector, the construction sector contributes about 6 to 7 per cent to the state’s economy, with agriculture at about 1.5 per cent, and quarrying contributing slightly less than 1 per cent.

He added how Selangor saw a total of RM17 billion in foreign and domestic investment in 2019, and RM18 billion in 2018.