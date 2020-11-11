Firemen capture 800kg saltwater crocodile measuring over 4.5 metres long behind primary school in Sarawak

The crocodile is loaded on a truck to be handed over to Sarawak Forestry Corporation. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Nov 11 — A saltwater crocodile measuring about 15-foot-long (4.57 metres) was captured behind a primary school in Limbang at around 11pm last night.

A spokesperson from the Limbang fire station said the reptile, estimated to weigh around 800 kilogrammes (kg), was found inside a drain behind SK St Edmund.

“Upon receiving the call at 10.59pm, a team of personnel immediately rushed to the scene.

“The commander reported that there was indeed a saltwater crocodile estimated to be 15 foot and 10 inches long, weighing around 800kg inside a drain behind SK St Edmund,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the reptile was shot by the public but it was still alive, prompting them to call the Limbang fire station for assistance.

“The team went on top of the reptile and covered its eyes using a piece of cloth before tying its mouth and feet.

“After it was securely tied, the reptile was handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action,” it said.

The operation ended at 11.41pm. — Borneo Post Online