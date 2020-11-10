Tropical storm: MMEA advises Sabah maritime community to prioritise safety

Sabah and Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, First Admiral Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the tropical storm could trigger strong winds and rough seas, with waves of up to 2.5 to 3.5 metres high in the South China Sea. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 10 — The maritime community in Sabah has been advised to prioritise safety when carrying out activities at sea due to the dangers posed by a tropical storm located 929km northwest of Kudat.

Sabah and Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, First Admiral Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the tropical storm could trigger strong winds and rough seas, with waves of up to 2.5 to 3.5 metres high in the South China Sea.

“The maximum speed of the storm is 65km per hour. The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued an advisory on the tropical storm Vamco, which is located about 120km northeast of Nha Trang, Vietnam.

“The maritime community should always check their boats and ferries to ensure they are in good condition before starting their journey,” he said in a statement here today.

He also advised the local community to take safety precautions by wearing safety jackets and making sure the boats are equipped with safety equipment, such as safety buoys, horns, whistles and other emergency devices.

He added that action would be taken against those who fail to comply with the safety aspects under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1960. — Bernama