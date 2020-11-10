Implement CMCO in red zones instead of whole state, Johor MB tells Putrajaya

Hasni said he recommends that the federal government’s CMCO, which started yesterday, only be implemented in targeted areas of the state. — Picture courtesy of the Johor government

JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — The Johor government today urged Putrajaya to only implement the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Covid-19 red zones with high infection rates, and not throughout the state.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said he recommends that the federal government’s CMCO, which started yesterday, only be implemented in targeted areas of the state.

“The CMCO should only be enforced in [Covid-19] red zone areas or districts that have high infection rates, and not throughout the state as is being implemented now.

“This matter is very important so that its implementation does not affect the economic sectors and daily activities of the people in areas with low infection rates,” said Hasni in a statement issued here today.

He said the recommendations were made after chairing the state security special

committee meeting at the Johor state administration building in Kota Iskandar earlier today.

Hasni added that the state government also recommends that a specific standard operating procedure (SOP) be set by the Putrajaya for the third border opening scheme under the Daily Commuting Arrangement (DCA) with Singapore.

The DCA is the third scheme after the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes.

Hasni said although the power to reopen the country’s borders lay within the jurisdiction of the federal government, the Johor government is ready to support with regards to the DCA.

“The opening of this third scheme is very important to further facilitate the movement of Malaysians who are still in Singapore since the start of the closure of the border between both countries eight months ago,” said the Benut assemblyman.

Hasni, who has been a strong advocate of the full reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border in Johor, said the meeting also suggested that the quarantine period for non PCA category Malaysians who want to return home to only undergo a quarantine period of seven days at quarantine centres or homes.

Earlier, the Opposition Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition also questioned Putrajaya’s effectiveness in implementing the month-long conditional movement control order (CMCO) on several states that was enforced yesterday, asking for it to be reviewed with a more targeted approach.

The coalition, in a statement, said it would recommend that the CMCO be implemented according to the districts or municipalities instead of entire states.