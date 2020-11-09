Restructure healthcare staff’s allowances according to Covid-19 infection zones, Papar MP suggests

In March, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced that healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses and other medical staff directly involved in the management and containment of Covid-19 will receive a special allowance from RM 400 to RM600 starting April 1. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Papar MP Ahmad Hassan had called for the government to restructure the special allowance of RM600 for healthcare workers according to their Covid-19 infection zones.

In his debate of the Budget 2021, the Parti Warisan Sabah MP suggested that the government should factor the workload of those working in high-risk infection zones and take that into account.

“If the government today is really concerned over the struggles of frontline personnel, the RM600 special Covid-19 monthly allowances should be reviewed to factor in the workload of those working in accordance to the Covid-19 infection zone.

“As a suggestion, I urge the ministry of health to deliberate in restructuring the Covid-19 special allowances,’’ he said.

In his speech, Ahmad also brought the attention of the dilapidated school’s situation in Sabah, where the lack of proper school infrastructure had affected social development in the state.

To make matters worse, students from 23 yet to be completed schools, have to be placed in temporary placement schools at other existing dilapidated schools, said Ahmad.

“The situation of temporary placement schools could negatively affect the quality of education, more so if the situation of students and teachers in these schools are not managed properly due to issues such as lack of space and overlap of class,’’ he said.